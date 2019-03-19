Jury selection is underway in the case against a former Mid-Michigan priest accused of sexually assaulting three young men.
Robert DeLand was arrested in February of 2018, and originally pleaded no contest to six felony counts in September.
He later withdrew his plea, after the judge indicated he would seek a harsher punishment than DeLand’s legal team was anticipating.
WNEM TV5 will be covering the case, and bring you more information as it becomes available.
