A Michigan zoo has announced an animal has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
Binder Park Zoo received test results that confirmed the cause of death in a Mexican gray wolf pup.
Test results are pending on a second wolf pup which died the following day, however that pup was previously diagnosed with a congenital liver abnormality which may have played a role in its death, the zoo said.
The wolf pup died during the first weekend in September and is the first confirmed case of EEE in Calhoun County.
“Although EEE infection in canines is very, very rare, there have been a few cases previously reported in domestic dog puppies. All species considered highly susceptible to EEE infection at the zoo, including domestic and non-domestic equine species and ostriches, are vaccinated on a yearly basis.” stated Dr. Kim Thompson, staff veterinarian at Binder Park Zoo
These pups were part of a litter born to a breeding pair of Mexican gray wolves on June 14 at the zoo.
The surviving wolf pup and parents appear to be healthy and are being monitored by zoo officials.
EEE is carried by certain types of mosquitoes in Michigan and is a potentially serious disease in primarily humans and equines.
Binder Park Zoo said it is working with local agencies and will be evaluating the zoo and identifying potential areas for treatment of adult mosquitos.
The zoo will also be providing visitors with access to courtesy “Bug Spray Stations” throughout the zoo, to encourage people to stay safe when outdoors.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus has infected seven Michigan residents with three fatalities. EEE has also infected animals including nine horses, five deer and one donkey so far this year.
