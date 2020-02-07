Officials are investigating another possible case of the coronavirus in Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reports the person being tested is from Oakland County, and samples have been sent to the CDC in Atlanta for evaluation.
MDHHS says four other suspected cases, three in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County, have come back negative.
The results of the tests for the Oakland County resident won’t be available until next week.
