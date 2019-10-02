Bay County Central Dispatch is warning drivers to find another route after they’ve closed JFK Drive due to flooding.
The road is closed from Liberty Harbor Marina to the Community Center in Bay City.
That includes the Vets Park off-ramp from Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Please find an alternate route.
