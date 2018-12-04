The City of Flint has announced that more than 18,000 pipes have been replaced as of November, but city officials said they will keep pushing forward until all lead and galvanized lines have been replaced.
Flint City Mayor Karen Weaver said a total of 18,313 pipes were replaced.
The state of Michigan awarded Flint $97 million as long as more than 18,000 pipes were replaced by Dec. 2019.
Flint's water system was contaminated by lead because corrosive water from the Flint River wasn't properly treated in 2014 and 2015, causing lead to break off inside old pipes.
Weaver said there are another 10,000-12,000 pipes that need to be replaced, and the hope is that work will be done by July.
The mayor also encouraged residents to continue drinking only bottled or filtered water until all the pipe replacements are complete, and more testing has been done on the water quality.
Weaver also said once the replacements are complete, officials will turn their eye to restoring properties that were damaged during the pipe replacements.
