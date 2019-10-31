JFK Drive in Bay County, from the community center to the marina, is closed due to flooding.
It was paged out by Bay County Central Dispatch at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
The westbound ramp from Veteran's Bridge that leads into Veteran's Park is also closed.
Multiple counties are under Lakeshore Flood Alerts. For the full First Warn 5 forecast, click here.
Drivers are asked to use caution as storm water may be ponding on the roadways.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
