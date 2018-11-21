A list of the names of deceased priests accused of sexual abuse of a minor have been added to the Diocese of Saginaw website.
Clergy added to the website are included because allegations against them have been reviewed and determined to be credible by the diocesan Review Board, according to the Most Rev. Walter A. Hurley, Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Saginaw.
The Review Board is mostly comprised of individuals who are not employed by the diocese, and who have broad expertise beneficial to the protection of children.
The diocese is not making a definitive statement regarding the certainty of the allegations nor the guilt of the accused. The diocese is only stating that the allegations are highly serious and have not been discredited.
“It is our sincere desire, in listing these names, to acknowledge that the allegations brought forward to the diocese have merit,” Bishop Hurley said. “We hope and pray this step and others will continue to promote healing for all victim-survivors.”
The following list identifies deceased clergy of the Diocese of Saginaw, against whom a credible allegation of child sexual abuse was presented. The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw was established on February 26, 1938 by Pope Pius XI. On that date, those priests who were serving within the geographic boundaries of the newly established diocese became priests of the Diocese of Saginaw.
Click here to see the list of deceased clergy accused of child sexual abuse
Click here for the full list of clergy, with connections to the Saginaw Diocese, accused of sexual abuse of a minor.
If you have any knowledge of sexual misconduct involving a minor by any past or present clergy or diocesan representative, you are asked to call police, and then contact Sister Janet Fulgenzi, coordinator of the Office of Child and Youth Protection for the diocese at (989) 797-6682. Or email her at jfulgenzi@dioceseofsaginaw.org.
