A suspicious death has now been deemed a homicide.
On Wednesday, Oct. 16, Owosso Public Safety Officers responded to the 300 block of Dewey St. for a report of a possible deceased person and a second person who was injured.
Officials said when they arrived, officers found a man, now identified as Kevin Parker, 47, dead in the home and a woman with serious injuries.
Parker had been stabbed, police said.
The woman was transferred to Memorial Hospital for treatment, but is expected to recover, officials said.
Police now say a suspect in the case has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.
Investigators did say they had been called to the home in the past for domestic issues.
Anyone with information is asked to call Owosso Public Safety at 989-725-0580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.