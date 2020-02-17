Parvovirus has closed the Genesee County Animal Control center until further notice.
The center said all dog adoptions and owner surrenders will be suspended until further notice to help ensure the safety of the animals in the shelter, and in the community.
Parvovirus is highly contagious and can spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with feces. While vaccines can prevent the disease, mortality rates can reach 91% in untreated cases.
Genesee County Animal Control said it is monitoring all animals currently at the shelter for signs of the virus and will continue to clean and sanitize the building.
The building will still be open to the public during business hours for purchasing dog licenses, as well as identifying a lost pet.
If you have an Animal Control emergency, you are asked to call 810-732-1660 and follow the prompts or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.