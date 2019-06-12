Michigan State Police said the vehicle in connection to the homicide on Dort Highway was recovered.
The red SUV was found at a storage unit in Genesee County Wednesday night, troopers said.
A 35-year-old Flint man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the incident that left Nolan Thomas and Nick Collins dead.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
The man’s identity has not been released but stay with WNEM. Details will be updated as they become available.
