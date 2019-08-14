The Heartland Network in cooperation with Just Renting Productions LLC announced the addition to the brand-new series Just Renting to the network’s lineup.
The captivating new series follows a team of investors traveling to Flint where they team up with Gebrael Management, LLC, to buy and renovate single-family homes on a budget. They transform the homes into newly upgraded rental properties.
“The city of Flint has been so supportive of this series since the idea was first brought to life. With Heartland, we have the opportunity to show Flint’s heart and soul through our own brand of satire, documentary, and reality on a national platform,” said Jack Galvin, Just Renting co-creator and executive producer.
Just Renting will document Flint’s bizarre rental property market with its own brand of derailed comedy that could spiral out of control at any moment.
“Growing up in the Flint area, I have seen it go through its fair share of ups and downs. With both myself and my business embedded in this community, I have loved watching it flourish over the past few years. The partnership with Heartland and this amazing TV show gives us the opportunity to shine a new light on the transformation of our wonderful community,” said Nadeem Gebrael, series executive producer and Gebrael Management owner.
“We’ve all watched Flint’s struggle the past few years. Our network is thrilled to shine a positive light on this community as they continue to recover. Just Renting is not only an entertainment program but coupled with the fact that Flint, a unique part of this county’s Heartland, has been through so much makes Just Renting a compelling, must-see show,” said Joel Wertman, president of the Heartland Network.
The thirty-minute series will premiere on Aug. 25, airing on Sundays and Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The show will also be offered on Heartland’s free Roku live streaming channel.
