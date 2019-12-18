The Justice Department is launching a crackdown aimed at driving down crime in seven of the nation's most violent cities.
Attorney General William Barr announced the initiative known as Operation Relentless Pursuit at a Wednesday news conference in Detroit.
He was joined by the leaders of the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service.
The Justice Department will intensify federal law enforcement resources in the seven cities with violent crime rates way above the national average. They are: Detroit, Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee.
