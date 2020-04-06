Justin Verlander, Kate Upton donating weekly paychecks to COVID-19 charities

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, actress, and model Kate Upton are donating to help coronavirus charities.
The MLB will be paying players, even while the season is on hold.
The couple said they’ll donate that money to help with both the healthcare and economic sides of the crisis.
“There's so many people that are in need, whether it's those that are on the front lines battling this disease head on, or someone who's at home and has lost their job and needs to provide basic necessities such as food and water,” Verlander said in an Instagram video.
