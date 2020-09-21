Staff at Michigan’s juvenile detention centers will now be required to be tested for COVID-19.
The order was issued and put into effect by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Friday.
“COVID-19 testing to identify positive cases so that state and local health officials can take quick action to limit outbreaks is an important strategy,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “Testing – along with wearing masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing – is especially important in settings such as our juvenile justice facilities where youth and staff come in contact with others.”
Bay Pines Center in Escanaba and Shawono Center in Grayling must:
- Test each staff member as soon as practical and then test all newly hired staff.
- Test any employees who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or who exhibits symptoms.
- In facilities with any positive patient or staff cases within the last 14 days, test on a weekly basis all staff scheduled to work that week until no positive cases are identified within the last 14 days.
- Exclude from work any employees who are required to be tested but are not.
The requirements must be met aslong as testing supplies are available.
The order also requires the facilities to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including keeping staff at home if possibly exposed to the virus until they meet all return-to-work criteria.
