A man convicted of killing three people when he was a teenager says he was "rotten from the beginning" and is skipping a chance to possibly get a new sentence from a judge in suburban Detroit.
Michael Kvam (KWAM) told a judge on Friday that he deserves to die in prison. TV station WXYZ quotes Kvam as saying, "I'm a killer, plain and simple."
Kvam was convicted of killing a teenager, a woman and a 9-year-old girl in Oakland County in 1984. He was 17 at the time of the homicides. Under a U.S. Supreme Court decision, teens given automatic no-parole sentences are entitled to a new hearing.
But Kvam, who's now 52 years old, waived that opportunity Friday. It's possible that he would have received the same sentence.
