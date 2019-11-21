Two juveniles have been charged in connection to a gun store robbery in Saginaw Township.
Fifty weapons were stolen from Showtime Guns and Ammo on August 2, 2019, most of them are still missing.
Three 17-year-olds - Remy Delgado, Travontis Miller, and Preston O'Leary - were among those charged for their alleged roles in the thefts that happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the store at 3621 Bay.
They have been charged with breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering with intent, three counts of larceny of a firearm, conspiracy to commit larceny of a firearm, three counts of receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, and six counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
On Friday, Sept. 20, they pleaded not guilty and are being held in the Saginaw County Jail after bond was denied.
Several of those arrested were on the Heritage High School varsity football roster. Read more about that here.
Meantime, 25-year-old Juan Martinez and 19-year-old David Villegas were charged in August with multiple felonies for acquiring and selling some of the stolen firearms.
Leonard Dunbar, 57, from Saginaw, was also arrested in connection with the case. Investigators believe he is the grandfather of one of the suspects and allowed them to keep the stolen guns in his basement. Read more about that by clicking here.
A $5,000 reward is being offered by the ATF and NSSF for information in connection to the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.