Governor Whitmer's announcement to shut down K-12 schools in Michigan until April 6 is making it increasingly difficult for parents with young kids stuck at home.
"With young kids in school, and you're working, it throws a wrench into it," said Patrick Hayes, a local parent. "When you suddenly can't send them to school, then over a prolonged period of time."
It's a mad dash to find childcare for students across the state.
Hayes has two kids in Davison Community Schools.
Today, he had to bring his children to work with him until he could arrange for his mother to stop in to watch them. Doing so brings up the concern that coronavirus tends to affect older people more severely.
"So we've talked about when you're hanging out with grandma and grandpa, make sure you're washing your hands," said Hayes. "If you have to cough, make sure you're covering your mouth."
Other parents in Davison know all too well what it's like to scramble to find somewhere for your kids to go like Sarah White.
"You can feel, at times, helpless," said White. "Because you got to get to work and you got to make money."
White is fortunate that her children are old enough not to need a babysitter, but she said she can relate to what many parents in the state are going through.
"It's nerve-wrecking added stress to an already stressful situation," said White.
Hayes said since Davison Schools are on a balanced calendar, his children are used to extended breaks, but he knows they'll be ready to go back once the closure is lifted.
"They're going to be excited to get back to school to see their friends, and there will be things like that they miss out on," said Hayes.
