A child is safe and back with his family thanks to the work of a local K-9 team.
On June 8 at 5:45 p.m., the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team was dispatched for a missing 8-year-old who ran off into the woods in the Shay Lake area. The sheriff’s office said the child was not wearing a shirt or shoes.
Sgt. Robinson and K-9 Blek started their search near the residence and quickly found where the 8-year-old fled into the woods. The K-9 team tracked the child south through the woods and made their way back to a nearby road about a quarter-mile from the home where they found the boy safe, hiding in tall grass.
