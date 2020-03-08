It has been one month since a local K9 Officer was stabbed in the line of duty, and he has been cleared for light training.
K9 Deebo’s Facebook page posted an update on March 8 saying that the canine officer’s laceration is healing up nicely, but it not completely closed. So, the vet doesn’t want “him putting his head somewhere dirty”.
Deebo was stabbed on Saturday, Feb. 9 after police responded to a report of an incident on the 600 block of Sheridan in Saginaw. Investigators said Zane Blaisdell, 48, from Saginaw stabbed Deebo. Officers then opened fire, fatally hitting Blaisdell.
CLICK HERE for more on the incident.
Deebo’s Facebook page did say the canine is able to ride along at work but can’t do official “dog work” yet. They did say “he is happy to be back and is barking at everyone that gets close to the patrol car to remind them he is in there!”
