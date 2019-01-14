Huron County Deputies responded to a rollover crash and had to use a K9 unit to find the driver after he fled the scene on foot.
On Friday, Jan. 11 at about 8:14 p.m., police were called to an accident in Lincoln Township on Tomlinson Road, near Cross Road, in Huron County.
Deputies from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Kinde Area Fire Department arrived on the scene of the rollover accident.
The preliminary investigation shows the driver fled on foot before first responders arrived.
Witnesses say the driver was wearing blue jeans and a light-colored jacket and sustained a bad facial injury.
He went to a nearby home to call for help.
When responders arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle in a ditch on the west side of Tomlinson Road with the passenger inside, a 54-year-old man from Elkton.
Deputies say the 54-year-old may have sustained a broken leg. He was taken to McLaren Thumb Region for treatment and was released.
Responders started to search the surrounding area and requested a K9 unit from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said when the K9 unit arrived on the scene, they located the 54-year-old driver from Kinde, with signs of hypothermia, who was found hiding in the area.
He was taken to McLaren Thumb Region by Central Huron Ambulance and was later airlifted to an out of county hospital. Medical staff determined he possibly had life-threatening injuries.
Police believe he may have been under the influence of alcohol.
The sheriff's office said charges will likely be sought.
The Kinde Area Fire Department, Central Huron Ambulance Service, Eastern Huron Ambulance Service, and the Tuscola County Sheriff’s office assisted in this incident.
