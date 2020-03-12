K9 Officer Deebo has been cleared to return to work after being stabbed in the head during a hostage situation in Saginaw on Feb. 9.
According to K9 Deebo's Facebook page, Deebo's veterinarian said he is all healed up and sees no reason he should have any restrictions at work.
The post also said Deebo attended training on Tuesday and did excellent.
The Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association is still selling Deebo shirts here.
