A 28-year-old man was taken into custody in Tuscola County after fleeing a crash.
The man apparently fled the scene of a crash near Bray Road on Millington Road in Arbela Township.
Michigan State Police tried to locate the driver and called in assistance from K-9 officer Blek with the Tuscola County Sheriff’s office.
Blek was able to track the man who was hiding in a field nearby where MSP troopers took him into custody.
The man’s name was not released, but the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
