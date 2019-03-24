After a lifetime of service, Saginaw’s furriest ambassador K9 Canjo is retiring.
But before he goes, fans and admirers alike wanted to stop by and say goodbye one last time.
“He’s been serving since he was 13 months old, so he’s been on the road for quite a while here in the City of Saginaw,” said Officer Douglas Stacer with the Saginaw Police Department.
Canjo’s handler, Officer Stacer, said the bond they formed together nearly 8-years ago has spread to others within the community.
Leading Saginaw’s Police Department to expand the K9 team from two dogs to four, and even inspire a new generation of recruits.
But Officer Stacer said that Canjo wasn’t ready to call it quits just yet.
“I know that he misses it, today when he got to jump into the truck for the first time in two months he was like back home. And excited that I get to go to work again,” Stacer said.
And even in retirement, K9 Canjo still has a lot planned.
“He’ll get used to it. Even at home he’s totally legit social at home. You can come over and he’d be fine at home. But when he was at work he was all business. So, he’s transformed himself to be the man of the house now,” Stacer said.
Canjo will be living with Officer Stacer in retirement.
