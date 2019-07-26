A missing woman was found after more than 11 hours in the woods thanks to the help of a dog named Nellie.
Nellie is the Cass County Sheriff’s bloodhound trained for search and rescue missions.
Thick woods surround her house on all sides, and while looking for berries Michelle Mitchell fell into a pit about a mile from her home.
“Muck pit back there and I got stuck in that, and no one wants to be stuck in a muck pit,” Mitchell said.
As the temperatures dropped overnight, Michelle was worried she’d never be found.
Nellie arrived with her handler, Deputy Tiffany Graves later that night.
Graves says she used the Michelle's scent to help Nellie track her location.
“For that I used the woman’s hairbrush,” Graves said. “I took the hair off of the hairbrush and bagged it, and gave Nellie her scent.”
On the second attempt, Nellie started tracking Michelle's most recent path.
"And at that time she took us straight back through the woods about a mile, through a kind of overgrown snowmobile path that was used in the winter,” Graves said. That was marked with signs for snowmobiles.”
And in the thick brush, off of that path, they found Michelle.
“Deputy Thomas heard a faint help, and we stopped,” Graves said. “We heard that, Nellie got very excited and just took off at a run where she was.”
Cold and injured, Michelle was taken to the hospital. She was just recently released and says she'll always be thankful to Nellie.
“That dog was amazing,” Mitchell said. “She just came right up and sat right next to me. And I was… I was so happy.”
Michelle said it will be a long time before she ventures back into the woods.
