Michigan State Police located a missing teen who ran away from home and was believed to be suicidal in Otsego County.
The teen was reported missing on Thursday, April 25 at 6:15 p.m. She was thought to be in a heavily wooded area near her parents’ home.
K9 officers were called to assist the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office to find the missing 13-year-old.
Multiple troopers from the Gaylord Post and two K9s from the Gaylord and Houghton Lake posts were sent to help.
While K9 trooper searched for her, an MSP helicopter was sent to the area.
Before the helicopter could arrive, K9 troopers found the teen in a swampy area of land at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
The teen was taken to the Otsego Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police said as of 4 p.m. Friday, she is recovering and in stable condition.
