Saginaw K9 Officer Deebo was called into action to help rescue about 50 people from floodwaters in Saginaw Township.
The Saginaw Police Emergency Service Team’s rescue vehicle helped rescue people from their homes after rising floodwaters, caused by dam failures upstream on the Tittabawassee River, made roads impassable by regular vehicles.
Deebo and his handler made several trips into the neighborhood picking up stranded persons and pets and getting them to higher ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.