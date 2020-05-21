There will be no long faces after you hear how this Kalamazoo artist is dedicating his latest piece, just long art.
The artist, named ArtGuru, is attempting the to make the world’s longest drawing for the Guinness Book of Work Records. He’s making the piece in his Kalamazoo studio and hopes to make the piece span five miles.
The artist says he is dedicating his piece to the survivors and healthcare professionals battling coronavirus and says he commends their sacrifice.
ArtGuru hopes to have the piece finished by July.
He plans to display the full artwork outdoors on the Portage area walking trail adjacent to the Celery Flats recreation park in August.
You can see the work in progress or pre-order a section of it here.
