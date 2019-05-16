Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire that gutted a Kalamazoo church.
The fire at Open Door Church of God in Christ broke out Wednesday afternoon, causing the roof to collapse.
Parishioners could only stand and watch as their house of prayer went up in flames.
But parishioner Gloria Rhymes said there is a silver lining. “God is gonna protect us in that way. To help us go on further, it’s just sad to see that we had to start all over from this way.”
No one was hurt, and the Fire Marshal is looking into how the fire started.
According to the pastor, the church will be rebuilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.