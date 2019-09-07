A Michigan man has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and officials are warning residents to stay safe.
Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services is reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites following the confirmation of two cases EEE and three other possible cases in the county.
“We strongly encourage residents to take precautions such as using insect repellent with DEET, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors during the peak mosquito-biting hours which are dusk and dawn,” said James Rutherford, Health Officer of Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill and a 90 percent fatality rate in horses that become ill.
People can become infected with the EEE virus from the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus. It cannot be transmitted person to person or horse to person or deer to person.
Early symptoms of EEE include the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills, body, and joint aches. Symptoms usually appear 4-10 days after exposure. EEE can develop into severe encephalitis (brain swelling), resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures, and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma, and death may also occur in some cases.
To date, there are three confirmed human cases in Michigan, two in Kalamazoo County and one in Berrien County. One of the people confirmed in Kalamazoo has died. There are two additional suspected human cases one in Kalamazoo County and the other in Berrien County. Two additional cases are under investigation in Kalamazoo County.
