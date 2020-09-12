Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports that someone had been shot on the 1100 block of James St.
The incident took place on Sept. 12 at approximately 2:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they learned that both the suspect and the victim had fled the scene.
Officers checked the area and spoke with witnesses and located several shell castings from two different firearms.
A 17-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived the Bronson Hospital while police were at the scene. He had a non-life threatening gun shot wound.
There is currently no information on a suspect.
If you have any information on the incident, call 488-891.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.