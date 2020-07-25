The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning shooting.
On Saturday, July 25, officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Ave. for reports of a shooting.
Officer said when they arrived in the area, they found the shooting scene but there was no victim.
According to police, a 25-year-old Mattawan man arrived at a local hospital a short time later to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating this shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.