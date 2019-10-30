On Monday, Shakespeare's Pub in Kalamazoo posted a statement on Facebook that said it would not ignore concerns regarding a major brewery facing allegations of racial discrimination.
Founders Brewing Company is in the midst of a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a former black employee, Tracy Evans.
"Founders will soon be providing its full response to Mr. Evans’ claims when it files a motion to dismiss the case in its entirety. This motion will include documentary proof that neither Mr. Evans’ race nor retaliation played any part in Founders’ decision to end Mr. Evans’ employment," Founders' co-founders said in a statement.
On Friday, Founders posted a statement on Facebook and said it's committed to working closely with employees to make any necessary changes to ensure a positive future.
“Obviously there’s a lot of speculation and things going on with what happened inside Founders’ corporate structure," Ted Vadella, co-owner of Shakespeare's Pub said. "We disagree with some of it and because of that we decided we’re going to donate to a charity for diversity on behalf of us from all the barrel-aged beer that we have purchased from Founders, stuff that we’ve saved for special events and promos."
Vadella said they would make a $2,000 flat donation to the local non-profit, Eliminating Racism and Creating/Celebrating Equity (ERACCE).
“We just really like their mission statement and vision, and we’re going to donate as soon as these kegs are all gone," Vadella said.
On its website, ERACCE describes itself as a non-profit that, "exists to eliminate structural racism and create a network of equitable Antiracist institutions and communities".
“This is an organization that helps people learn how to deal with that and how to handle that so that it doesn’t happen and prevention, and I can’t say enough about it," Vadella said.
Vadella said he has done business with Founders for years.
“Founders has 600 employees of many different cultures and we think they’re good people. We know they’re good people, people we’ve dealt with," Vadella said.
He also said there should be zero tolerance for racial discrimination in any workplace, and said he is considering having Shakespeare's staff trained by ERACCE.
“The importance is we need to have some structure and we need to have some accountability within the workforce. We can’t let things like this slide," Vadella said.
