A school district in northern Michigan will pay its superintendent while he's on leave after prosecutors dropped felony charges and filed misdemeanors.
Terry Starr is accused of sending anonymous letters to Elk Rapids school officials in 2018, accusing a principal of sexual assault against a student years earlier.
No assault occurred. Starr denies the allegations.
Felony charges were dismissed on Jan. 8 during jury selection in Antrim County court and replaced by misdemeanors.
The allegations against Starr preceded his time as Kalkaska superintendent.
