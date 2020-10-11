Kamala Harris’ husband will be visiting Michigan on Monday.
Doug Emhoff will visit Huntington Woods, Brighton and Lansing to campaign for Joe Biden and Harris.
He will attend a Jewish Americans for Biden event with Congressman Andy Levin in Huntington Woods.
Emhoff will then go to a canvass kick off in Brighton.
Finally, he’ll join Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Debbie Stabenow and Attorney General Dana Nessel for a voter mobilization event in Lansing.
