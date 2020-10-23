Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, spent career breaking barriers

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during a town hall at the Eastern State Penitentiary on October 28, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was named as Joe Biden's running mate on August 11, 2020. Mark Makela/Getty Images

 Mark Makela/Getty Images

Vice Presidential Nominee Kalama Harris is heading to Michigan.

She will be in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The campaign did not announce where she will be holding the event or what time it will start.

