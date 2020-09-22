Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, was in Michigan on Tuesday.
She spent the early afternoon touring several small businesses in Flint to kick off a full day of campaigning through the Great Lakes State.
“Mrs. Harris came and she bought some of our corn. She walked through here, she bought apples from them. She just showed her support of what we do here,” said Roxanne Morehead, with Simply Salads.
Morehead said her organization sells organic fruits and vegetables at the Flint Farmer’s Market. Harris visited the market on Tuesday.
“I think it’s important that she came and met the people who have small businesses like this,” Morehead said.
Besides visiting the farmer’s market, Harris also visited some black-owned businesses including Magniclips, Comma Bookstore, and Bedrock Apparel.
“With this ticket, I think they’re talking about inclusion, really working together as a nation,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
Neeley also got to meet the vice presidential nominee on the downtown Flint tour. He said he is a bipartisan mayor, but he said the Harris and Biden campaign has his vote.
“So that’s why I am personally supporting the ticket Biden/Harris. Because I’m a person of inclusion. And I do believe they’ll present the best option right now at this particular time for our nation,” Morehead said.
Morehead said getting to meet the possible first female vice president was exciting. She added Harris said she was going to go home and cook up some produce she bought from her.
“Yes, her and her husband. She said her husband loves corn,” Morehead said.
Battleground states are getting a slew of visitors with just 42 days until the presidential election.
"We know we have a lot of disparities in our country,” Neeley said. “Pushing back against the dominant tendencies of a society that didn’t always like black and brown people. And its fullness and we know that we have explicit bias more so than we have done before in the recent past forgive the oxymoron."
“I think it’s important that she comes to meet the people that have businesses like this,” said Morehead.
“It was a pretty exciting time for down here at the market,” said Pat Gillette of Winter Fresh. “It brought a lot of people down. I think people really enjoyed her visit.”
Steve Cortez, senior advisor of strategy for President Donald Trump’s campaign said it’s no surprise Harris spent her day in Michigan considering how crucial the state has become in the November election.
Cortez said there’s no comparison when it comes to Trump’s administration’s work on the economy.
“We’re campaigning in the Midwest, particularly in the industrial heartland, with a message of economic nationalism. We’re going to protect American jobs. We’re going to prioritize American workers through smart trade deals. And on the other side, we believe our opponents would take us, would retreat the country in places like Michigan back to a place of economic submission to China, and to a philosophy unfortunately, of economic globalism,” Cortez said.
