Kambi Group plc, a leading sports betting partner, has agreed to a multi-channel sportsbook partnership with Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises in Michigan.
Under the new partnership, Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises will integrate Kambi’s sportsbook platform for on-property rollouts at both Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino, in addition to launching an online sportsbook.
The long-term agreement further strengthens Kambi’s strong relationship with tribal casino operators having previously agreed to partnerships across multiple states.
"A key part of Kambi's strategy has been to partner with market leaders and local heroes, and Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises certainly fulfils that criteria," said Kristian Nylén, Kambi Chief Executive Officer. "Through its popular Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel properties, Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises has established a formidable brand and a large customer database in Michigan."
"Our loyal guests and Soaring Eagle team have been anxiously looking forward to sports betting at our casinos, said Melinda Coffin, CEO of Saginaw Chippewa Gaming Enterprises. “We look forward to working with Kambi Group and providing a great experience for our guests.”
