A man accused of driving from Kansas to St. Charles to meet up with a teenage girl has entered a no contest plea.
Scott Janner entered the plea to multiple charges before a judge on Oct. 24, 2019.
Investigators said the man, then 33, drove from Johnson County, Kansas, in February, after meeting a 13-year-old St. Charles girl on Snapchat. Officials said he indicated to the victim that he was 17-years-old.
Janner is accused of taking her to the St. Charles Motel where she was assaulted.
Her parents found out where she was and showed up at the motel.
The eight-grader testified against Janner in March.
As part of the deal, 7 charges against Janner were dismissed. He entered a no contest plea to three counts of criminal sexual conduct-3rd degree, and one count of criminal sexual conduct-4th degree, according to Saginaw County Courts.
Janner will have to register as a sex offender as part of the plea.
