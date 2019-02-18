A Kansas man has been arrested in Mid-Michigan, accused of meeting up, and assaulting a local girl.
Saginaw County Sheriff Lieutenant Miguel Gomez said the 33-year-old man was arrested after allegedly meeting the 13-year-old girl online and traveling to meet her.
Gomez said the man convinced the girl to sneak out of her house and he allegedly took her to the St. Charles Motel where she was assaulted.
Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said that after a sibling noticed that the girl was missing, they let her mom know. The mom contacted a best-friend of the girl that told the mom where to find the teen.
The mom called Saginaw Township Police, who in turn called St. Charles Police to meet them at the motel, Federpiel said.
Investigators said that before they could get there the suspect tried to run off.
According to Federspiel, the manager at the motel was able to reach into the vehicle and grab the steering wheel, causing the man to lose control and run into a snowbank.
The suspect was taken into custody, and his vehicle was impounded.
Police said that the girl was taken to a hospital where forensic evidence was collected.
Police said that they are unsure what platform the two met on, but are hoping to learn that.
The man was taken to the Saginaw County Jail where he is currently waiting to be arraigned. There is no arraignment date at this time.
To view the interview with Saginaw Township Police, click here.
