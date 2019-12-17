35-year old Scott Janner was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to three counts of criminal sexual conduct and 1 count of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.
Prosecutors say he traveled from Kansas to Saginaw County to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl.
“He was dealing with a victim who was much younger than him and he knew it and he, according to the preliminary exam, he immediately engaged in sexual acts with her upon getting into the motel,” the judge said.
In court, Janner was adamant about the victim not being forced or coerced and denied predatory conduct. But due to his age and efforts to pursue the victim, the prosecutor believed otherwise
“Obviously I disagree,” The prosecutor said. “I don’t believe that this was any violent sort of an act however in terms of coercion we have a 35-year-old man deliberately sought out a 13-year-old girl they began to communicate over time she began to trust him.”
The incident was described as emotionally traumatizing, causing the victim and her family to move out of state in hopes of moving past this.
Janner was sentenced ten to fifteen years in prison and was credited time served.
After sentencing, Janner had this to say to anyone affected by his actions.
“Sorry for everyone that was affected by this and that is the young lady and her family,” Janner said. “Sorry for my kids who are going to be without their dad for a while and sorry to Mid-Michigan.”
