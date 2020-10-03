Karl Manke, the Owosso barber at the forefront of controversy over one of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders, is asking for everything to be dropped against him after Friday's Supreme Court decision.
Manke made headlines in the spring after continuing to cut hair at his barber shop against the Governor's order that closed businesses like his.
Manke is facing misdemeanor charges in the Shiawassee County court a for health department violation and executive order violation.
He is calling for those charges and any administrative actions to be dropped after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled against Whitmer's executive orders.
The decision is a development in a monthslong conflict between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature and have complained that they’ve been shut out of major orders that have restricted education, the economy and health care.
For six months, the governor has imposed — and subsequently eased — restrictions on Michigan’s economy, K-12 school system, health care and even visits to state parks, all in an attempt to reduce the risk of the highly contagious virus, which has killed more than 6,500 residents.
“I appreciate the Supreme Court stepping in and recognizing that I do not lose constitutional protections just because of speculation and innuendo. I am not a health threat to anyone, and I have a right to continue to cut hair and earn a living,” Manke said. “The Courts have consistently upheld my constitutional rights affirming that the Governor’s attempts to shut me down were out of line.”
Manke’s attorney, David A. Kallman, stated, “I am pleased that our Supreme Court upheld our constitutional rights, and that cooler heads have prevailed. Our clients are not a threat to the public’s health, safety, and welfare. This is a great day for upholding the rule of law and restoring good governance. I trust Governor Whitmer will comply with the Court’s ruling now.”
