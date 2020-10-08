It has been three weeks since Karl Marker was last seen.
The 87-year-old Saginaw man remains missing.
He has been missing since 8 a.m. on Sept. 17 when he left to go to the Fashion Square Mall.
Marker has not been seen or heard from since.
He was driving a 2011 GMC Savannah van either tan or silver in color with license plate number AUY500.
Marker is 5'7" and 185 pounds. His family said he suffers from dementia.
He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants and possibly a tan jacket.
Michigan State Police said they have investigated and exhausted every investigative lead so far.
His family has offered a $5,000 reward to help find him.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.