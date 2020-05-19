Image: Karl Manke's Barber and Beauty Shop
Source: WNEM

Karl’s Manke’s Barber Shop told TV5 at this time it is only taking in family and friends for haircuts and is doing so voluntarily.

The Owosso barber shop defied the governor’s orders and reopened for business earlier this month.

READ MORE: Texas salon owner stands with Owosso barber

On May 14, Karl Manke was served with papers from the state of Michigan after receiving warnings for cutting hair in violation of the governor's executive orders.

