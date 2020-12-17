A Bay County business received a grant from the state to help expand its facility.
Tri-City Cheese and Meats in Kawkawlin was awarded $99,500 in grant money from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The company is one of nine businesses in the state that received grants to improve Michigan’s supply chain and expand food processing.
The nine companies were chosen among 75 proposals that were submitted.
Tri-City is using the money from the grant to expand its USDA federal meat processing facility.
The other businesses were Bon Bon Bon in Hamtramck, Bridgeport Development in Jackson, Caledonia Packing in Caledonia, Coveyou Farms in Petoskey, Eataliana Homemade Pasta in Shelby Township, Oceana Foods in Shelby, South Lansing Community Development Association in Lansing and West Thomas Partners in Grand Rapids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.