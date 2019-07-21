During a heatwave, it’s unusual to see people enjoying church service outside.
But for the Kawkawlin Community Church, they sadly don’t have much of a choice right now.
On Friday, July 19, multiple fire crews responded to flames ripping through the church leaving smoke, water, and soot.
To make matters worse, it happened just hours before brand new carpeting was installed after a pipe burst caused damage in January.
“Heartbreaking and unbelievable that this would be the next thing we’ve got to deal with,” said Bill Karbowski, chairman on church's board of trustees.
But through that heartbreak, hundreds joined under the shade to hear songs, words of hope, and prayer.
One of their largest congregations this summer that included Marlyn Baney who’s been a member since she was just 2-years-old.
“I remember all those windows and there’s pictures on the wall downstairs of all the pastors of the church,” Baney said.
The 98-year-old church isn’t a total loss, but they are still assessing the damage, waiting on insurance and still investigating the cause.
“Just think goodness the church is OK because it’s basically been the only church that I’ve ever known,” Baney said.
In the meantime, local halls and other churches have offered their space for the congregation.
Work on the church began immediately.
Serv Pro is already on-site and inside of the church cleaning up the damage.
While the clean up is underway, they’re hoping these tragedies bring them closer together for a stronger future at the Kawkawlin Community Church.
“There’s no winner in a fire but we will, after this sermon today, we will prevail,” Karbowski said.
