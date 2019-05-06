Tuesday will determine if the Kawkawlin Township Supervisor gets to keep his job.
“I'm hoping that we get a big turnout and that the people see what I've done in the last 10 years and keep me as their supervisor,” Dennis Bragiel said.
Bragiel is facing a recall election after voting against a moratorium on wind energy turbines in the township. Bragiel said the township attorney advised him to vote no.
“His advice was not to do it because that would open us up for a lawsuit,” Bragiel said.
Residents against wind turbines in the township decided to petition for a recall. They gathered 500 signatures, enough to put it on Tuesday’s ballot.
“I just want them to look at the full 10 years and not just the one meeting that happened and let me finish the things that I've started,” he said.
Although Bragiel has held the position for 10 years, his opponent, Samuel Davidson said it’s time for change.
“It’s a special election, so I'm hoping that people get out and vote,” Davidson said. “That's the key to the whole thing.”
Davidson filed the recall petition against Bragiel. He said there’s a few decisions of his he doesn’t agree with, especially wind turbines.
“The windmills are something that I think we need to listen to the voice of the public to decide whether we should have them or not,” Davidson said.
If the election doesn’t work in Davidson’s favor, he said he’ll just try again.
“Well I'm going to keep track of what goes on in the township and probably run against him again in 2020,” Davidson said.
As for Bragiel, he said he wants to keep his position but no matter the decision, he’s content knowing he gave it his all.
“I won't walk out of here with my head down, I think I did a good job for Kawkawlin Township,” Bragiel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.