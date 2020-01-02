Four kayakers ran into trouble after falling into the St. Joseph River in Niles on Wednesday.
One man that was found in the river hours ago was pronounced dead, according to Mayor Nick Shelton.
Firefighters confirmed that they found a man lodged underneath a log in the St. Joseph River after traveling down the dam. People in the area say the river -- especially the dam -- is nothing to mess with.
"I've canoed on this river, walked along this trail on the river,” said Dean Leitz.
But unlike Leitz, four kayakers encountered dangerous waters this morning on the St. Joseph River in Niles.
Firefighters say they were kayaking near the dam when fire crews received a call.
"One person was drifting away, and we rescued that person on the barrels that you see above the dam,” said Larry Lamb, Niles Fire Chief. “The other one had gotten out and the other one that was on shore and that left us with one person that was unaccounted for."
Firefighters say two of the men had experience kayaking, and two did not. They say nobody should be kayaking so close to the dam.
Leitz says he has always thought the dam looked fun to canoe on.
“It’s a nice flowing structure and when the water is low you can follow it right down,” said Leitz. “It looked like it'd be fun, but the eddy below it is out of control."
Firefighters searched for that missing kayaker all morning. They finally found him submerged in water.
“The last known location for the fourth victim was near the dam, so we were able to shake the log free and recover the fourth victim,” said Lamb.
Officials say people should not be doing any water activities in the river if they are not experienced.
“We would like to let people know they shouldn’t be going into the river unless they really know what they’re doing -- especially above a dam,” said Lamb.
The other three will be OK. Names and ages have not been released yet.
