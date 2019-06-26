Five kayakers are safe after a water rescue on the Cass River in Frankenmuth.
Frankenmuth fire and police departments responded to a distress call about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, as a storm passed through the area.
Frankenmuth fire requested mutual aid from the Bridgeport Fire Department for the use of their watercraft.
Water rescue boats were launched on the river and emergency crews found three kayakers in the 12000 block of E. Curtis Road along the river bank.
Authorities say a fourth subject was found just west of the three victims, kayaking back to the boat launch.
A fifth kayaker was found at a home in Frankenmuth. Authorities say all kayakers were not injured.
Officials remind people to always keep changing weather in mind, and plan accordingly.
"The best bet for any boat that gets underway is to have a float plan," said Anton Jelsma, with the U.S. Coast Guard.
Jelsma said boaters should inform friends or family before they set out on a cruise to let them know their departure and expected arrival time as well as their destination.
Jelsma said in addition to watching the weather, kayakers need to also look out for bigger boats.
"There will be a lot of vessels out there so stay alert. Keep a good lookout," Jelsma said.
Coast Guard officials say when kayaking, be sure to always wear a life vest and never kayak at night.
"Life jackets, they do save lives," Jelsma said.
The incident was turned over to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for further investigation.
