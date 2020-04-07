Kearsley Community Schools learned one of its staff members has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.
The individual’s identity cannot be released due to federal health privacy laws.
The school district informed those who have had contact with the staff member within the last two weeks.
According to the school district, the individual was not in contact with any of the food that was distributed.
Staff members directly impacted by this will be contacted by the school district.
As a precautionary measure, food distribution will be closed for Thursday, April 9 and will continue on Monday, April 13 with some changes.
Going forward Kearsley High School will be the only food pickup location and will be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Meals will only be placed inside the trunk of vehicles.
