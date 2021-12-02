The Kellogg Company and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union have reached a tentative agreement for a new labor contract.
The five-year contract covers 1,400 employees at U.S. cereal plants in Battle Creek as well as Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee and Omaha, Nebraska. The agreement comes after a two-month labor strike.
The tentative agreement includes an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages, benefits for transitional employees, wage increases and enhanced benefits for all, according to Kellogg.
Employees will be voting on the tentative agreement on Sunday and the results should be announced early in the week, according to the union.
